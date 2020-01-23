Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.16. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

