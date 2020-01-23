Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 2,316,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,402. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $64,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 162.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,595 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

