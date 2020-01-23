Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

ARPO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

