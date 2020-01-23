Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Billion

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to report $47.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.65 billion and the highest is $48.32 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $190.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $199.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

