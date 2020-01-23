Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $18,070,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.