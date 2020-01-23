Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

CTXS traded up $9.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.48. 4,300,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,133.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 968,458 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

