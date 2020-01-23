Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post sales of $37.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $30.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $648.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.53.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

