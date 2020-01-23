Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the highest is $24.20 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $27.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $94.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.10 million, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $98.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

