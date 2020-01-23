Brokerages Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Macerich reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 164.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 130.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.