Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 5,106,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

