Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 557,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.37. 409,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $210.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

