Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.29.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

