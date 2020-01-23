Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $78.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.10 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $305.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.87 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $345.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $389.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.