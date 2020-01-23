Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.05. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.21. 1,108,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,273,000 after buying an additional 151,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

