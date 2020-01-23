Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to Post $1.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $34,101,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 926,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

