Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

