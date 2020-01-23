Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Workday posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $28,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 975.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.16. 512,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,338. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.81. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

