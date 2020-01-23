Brokers Issue Forecasts for AK Steel Holding Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AK Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AK Steel’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKS. ValuEngine downgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

NYSE AKS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

