Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

