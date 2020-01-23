Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hallador Energy Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNRG. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth $179,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.