Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.03.

NFLX stock opened at $326.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 223,132 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

