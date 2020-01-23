Brokers Issue Forecasts for People Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for People in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get People alerts:

People (CVE:PEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday.

People stock opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. People has a twelve month low of C$7.21 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.