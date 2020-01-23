Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.59 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $115.24 and a one year high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

