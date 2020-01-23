Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.53.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,047.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 72,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $262,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,842. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

