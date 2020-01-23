Brokers Set Expectations for Apache Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Apache stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apache by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Apache by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 316,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

