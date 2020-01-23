Brokers Set Expectations for Earthstone Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

ESTE stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $340.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

