Brokers Set Expectations for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.16%.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.