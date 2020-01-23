Brokers Set Expectations for IBM’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IBM in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.13.

IBM stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. IBM has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IBM in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

