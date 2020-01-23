Brookfield Property Partners’ (BPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 305,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

