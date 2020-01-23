Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.40 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.12.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.