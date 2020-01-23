Brookmont Capital Management Sells 1,787 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 757.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $7,685,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

