Brookmont Capital Management Sells 1,920 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 22.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

