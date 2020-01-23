Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

