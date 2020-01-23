Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $65.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

BC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 134,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

