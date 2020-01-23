BTU Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $6,808.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $6,808.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

