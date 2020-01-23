Bulwark (BWK) Price Down 54.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $250,397.00 and approximately $785.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

