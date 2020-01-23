Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,258 ($29.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,202 ($28.97)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,094 ($27.55). 1,878,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,192.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

