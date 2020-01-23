Burst Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Burst has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $976.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Burst has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

