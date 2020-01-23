BUZZCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,100.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $169,100.00 and $423.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,750 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

