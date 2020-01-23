Bytecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,728.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bytecoin has a market cap of $56.02 million and $11,728.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, OKEx and Poloniex. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00738631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001783 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24, cfinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, HitBTC, OKEx, Coindeal and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

