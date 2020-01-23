Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.69. Caci International reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $269.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12. Caci International has a 52 week low of $154.06 and a 52 week high of $272.82.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Caci International by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

