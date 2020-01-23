Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE CADE traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 3,165,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.