Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. 4,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,066. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

