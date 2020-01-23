Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.78. The company had a trading volume of 844,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.34. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $280.50 and a 1 year high of $428.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.