Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 3,796 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Cheesecake Factory accounts for about 1.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cheesecake Factory worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

