Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.34. 89,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

