Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 10,860 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $332.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

