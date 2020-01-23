Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 24,190 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,197. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

