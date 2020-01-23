Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 17,821 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $6.26 on Thursday, hitting $187.19. 4,778,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.