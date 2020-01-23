Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 576 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,625 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The firm has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a 200-day moving average of $298.62. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $352.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

